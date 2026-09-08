Africa Pushes for Early Warnings That Reach Every Community in Time

African governments, humanitarian groups, scientists and technology partners are being urged to turn weather alerts into practical protection for communities facing floods, droughts, storms and other hazards. The Addis Ababa Call to Action, issued after the Africa Early Warnings Forum held in Ethiopia from 2 to 4 September 2026, calls for stronger forecasting systems, reliable funding and warnings that people can understand, trust and use before disaster strikes.

Progress Is Growing, but Protection Remains Unequal

The Early Warnings for All initiative was launched by the United Nations Secretary-General in 2022 with the goal of protecting every person through multi-hazard early warning systems by 2027. Africa has made visible progress since then, with 41 countries now reporting on early warning systems and the overall strength of those systems more than doubling, while regional cooperation has expanded through the Africa Multi-Hazard Early Warning and Early Action System.

Protection remains uneven across the continent, particularly in Small Island Developing States, Least Developed Countries and fragile nations where monitoring equipment, forecasting services and communication networks often lack steady investment. Some warnings fail to reach remote settlements, displaced families, informal communities and people living in conflict-affected areas, while unclear responsibilities between institutions can delay action when every minute matters.

These weaknesses carry growing consequences as climate change, rapid urban development, environmental damage and poverty leave more people exposed to extreme weather. A national warning system cannot save lives simply because it exists on paper; it must deliver clear information to people in appropriate languages and accessible formats, giving them enough time and practical guidance to protect their families, homes, livestock and livelihoods.

Warnings Must Reach People and Trigger Early Action

The Call to Action asks governments to treat multi-hazard early warning systems as essential public infrastructure rather than short-term projects supported only by outside funding. National budgets need to cover trained staff, weather stations, forecasting tools, maintenance, local communication networks, community preparedness and the work of meteorological and hydrological services, while international climate and development finance must offer dependable support where national resources are limited.

Communities should take part in designing warning systems because residents understand the hazards, communication habits and barriers in their own areas. Mobile alerts, cell broadcast technology, radio, television, community volunteers and trusted local leaders can work together to reach women, children, older people, persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples and families living far from formal services.

Warnings also need to be connected with plans and pre-arranged financing that release support before a forecast hazard causes damage. Agriculture, healthcare, education, water services, transport networks, cities and social protection programmes all need clear procedures for responding quickly, such as moving livestock, protecting crops, preparing clinics, closing unsafe schools or helping families evacuate.

Africa Calls for Investment, Technology and Shared Responsibility

More than 400 participants from over 50 African countries attended the forum, including government officials, regional climate centres, development banks, community organisations, researchers and private companies. The gathering was organised by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the World Meteorological Organization, the International Telecommunication Union and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, working with the African Union Commission.

The recommendations support responsible use of artificial intelligence, satellite information, mobile technology and shared data to improve forecasts and deliver alerts across borders. Countries were encouraged to introduce common technical standards, strengthen cybersecurity, train national specialists and build partnerships with telecommunications, insurance, finance, energy and transport companies.

The African Union Commission has been asked to coordinate the practical rollout of the Call to Action across the continent. The 2027 deadline is being presented as a milestone rather than a finishing point, with success measured by whether alerts reach people, prompt timely action and reduce deaths and losses. Africa already has access to much of the science and knowledge needed; lasting protection now depends on political commitment, predictable investment and warning systems built around the daily realities of communities.