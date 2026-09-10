Pratt & Whitney Changes Open Door to Fairer Aircraft Engine Repairs

Airlines may gain more freedom when repairing widely used turboprop engines after Pratt & Whitney Canada changed contractual terms that had raised concerns about competition in the maintenance market. The International Air Transport Association welcomed the move, saying it could give independent suppliers better access to used engine parts and help maintenance providers offer airlines a wider range of repair choices.

Independent suppliers gain access to used engine parts

The revised terms remove restrictions placed on maintenance shops within Pratt & Whitney Canada's network that may have prevented independent suppliers from accessing used engine material and related services. These parts can offer a practical alternative when new components are expensive, unavailable or delayed, making their availability especially important during the aviation industry's continuing supply chain difficulties.

The changes apply only to used parts for the PT6 and PW100-series turboprop engines, which power many regional, commuter, cargo, agricultural and business aircraft around the world. They do not apply to the larger commercial jet engines produced by Pratt & Whitney, nor do they settle broader concerns surrounding airlines' ability to use regulator-approved alternative parts and repair methods.

IATA credited the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition for helping secure the changes. The airline association described the outcome as a useful step towards greater choice in one section of the turboprop engine aftermarket, while calling for the same principles to be adopted throughout the wider aircraft engine maintenance industry.

Airlines face billions in additional maintenance costs

Engine maintenance has become a major pressure point for airlines as shortages of parts, limited workshop capacity and lengthy repair delays keep aircraft out of service. When an engine cannot be repaired quickly, an airline may need to lease a replacement, reduce flight schedules or leave an aircraft grounded, with each option carrying substantial financial and operational consequences.

An IATA–Oliver Wyman study estimated that supply chain constraints added around $5.7 billion to airlines' engine leasing and maintenance costs in 2025. Allowing more qualified maintenance facilities, independent parts suppliers and approved repair providers to compete could make it easier to find scarce components, shorten waiting times and reduce the cost of keeping aircraft safely in operation.

IATA Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security Nick Careen said airlines should be free to choose from every regulator-approved maintenance facility, part and repair option, regardless of the engine installed on their aircraft. Such freedom could help ease current shortages and capacity constraints while creating the competitive pressure needed to improve efficiency across the aftermarket over time.

Industry-wide choice remains the bigger goal

The Pratt & Whitney Canada decision follows another competition-related development involving CFM International. IATA renewed its agreement with CFM earlier in 2026, extending commitments designed to support independent maintenance providers and allow the use of regulator-approved parts and repair options across CFM's commercial engine portfolio.

Together, the two developments show how changes to aftermarket practices can give airlines more control over maintenance decisions without weakening regulatory safety requirements. The latest agreement remains narrow in scope, leaving much of the commercial engine market outside its coverage, which is why IATA continues to push for fair access and customer choice across the entire sector.

For passengers, these contractual details may feel distant from the experience of flying, yet maintenance bottlenecks can affect aircraft availability, ticket capacity and the reliability of airline schedules. A more open engine repair market could help airlines return aircraft to service sooner, manage costs more effectively and keep essential regional and international connections operating.