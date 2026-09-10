ECB Rate Hike Hangs in Balance: Investors Eye Bond Yield Movements

Euro zone government bond yields remained slightly below multi-year highs on Thursday, as investors stayed cautious pending the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decision. Analysts predict a 25 basis point rate increase, without any direct guidance while emphasizing a data-driven strategy.

Germany's 10-year bond yield slightly decreased to 3.43%, easing from 3.4389%, the highest point since April 2011. Some experts argued that rate-hike expectations were exaggerated given how rising energy prices could suppress economic growth and reduce inflation pressure.

Investors anticipated ECB's deposit rate reaching 2.74% by December from the existing 2.25%, suggesting nearly two 25-bp hikes. By 2027, forecasts set the rate at 3.10%, integrating a third hike, with discussions around a possible fourth adjustment.