ECB Rate Hike Hangs in Balance: Investors Eye Bond Yield Movements
Euro zone government bond yields hovered just below multi-year highs as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision. Expectations aligned with a 25 basis point rate hike, while analysts debated that high energy prices might constrain growth and inflation. Traders focused on future ECB strategies.
Euro zone government bond yields remained slightly below multi-year highs on Thursday, as investors stayed cautious pending the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decision. Analysts predict a 25 basis point rate increase, without any direct guidance while emphasizing a data-driven strategy.
Germany's 10-year bond yield slightly decreased to 3.43%, easing from 3.4389%, the highest point since April 2011. Some experts argued that rate-hike expectations were exaggerated given how rising energy prices could suppress economic growth and reduce inflation pressure.
Investors anticipated ECB's deposit rate reaching 2.74% by December from the existing 2.25%, suggesting nearly two 25-bp hikes. By 2027, forecasts set the rate at 3.10%, integrating a third hike, with discussions around a possible fourth adjustment.
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