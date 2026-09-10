ISSO Games Ignite Young Talent: A Celebration of School Sports in Jaipur

The ISSO Football & Tennis Games concluded successfully at the Jayshree Periwal International School (JPIS) in Jaipur. This year's event, held from September 3 to 8, saw 1,670 athletes from 90 teams compete in an intense six-day tournament. This gathering of talent from international schools across India provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills against strong opposition in both football and tennis competitions.

Featuring events such as the Under-19 Girls and Under-17 Boys football, and the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 tennis competitions, the Games attracted schools from over 25 cities. The Games have been praised for offering young sportspeople the chance to gain invaluable competitive experience, thanks in part to the efforts of the Adani Group, principal supporters of ISSO, to nurture structured athletic opportunities nationwide.

Jayshree Periwal International School stood out with prominent wins in the Under-19 Boys and Girls tennis categories. Meanwhile, Bodhi International and Dhirubhai Ambani International School were other standout performers in their respective categories. The event was hailed as a successful celebration of school sports, promoting camaraderie, discipline, and sportsmanship among India's future sports stars.