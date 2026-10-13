Panama Earthquake Disrupts Schools and Healthcare as UNICEF Seeks Aid for Children

An estimated 38,000 people, including 8,300 children, need humanitarian assistance after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Panama on October 9, damaging homes, schools and health facilities, as well as vital water and transport infrastructure.

Major impacts have been confirmed in Veraguas, Coclé, Herrera and Los Santos. Assessments are continuing as authorities and humanitarian teams work to understand the extent of the damage and reach families whose essential services have been disrupted.

Aftershocks Leave Children Facing Fear and Uncertainty

Three days after the earthquake, continuing aftershocks were adding to the fear and distress experienced by children and their families, according to UNICEF Representative in Panama Olga Isaza.

Thousands of children in the hardest-hit communities face interruptions to safe water and education, making the recovery about more than repairing damaged buildings. Families also need support to manage the uncertainty and emotional strain following the disaster.

UNICEF is working closely with Panama's government and partners to support affected communities in the weeks ahead. Its assessments include monitoring risks to children linked to displacement, interrupted services and psychological distress.

Hundreds of Schools Report Damage

Preliminary government reports indicate that 656 educational facilities have sustained damage nationwide. Classes were suspended on October 12 as structural safety inspections continued.

Those inspections will help establish whether affected buildings are safe for students and teachers to return. UNICEF is assessing school damage and education needs to guide assistance and support the restoration of learning.

For children already coping with aftershocks and disruption at home, the interruption to school adds another source of uncertainty to daily life.

Emergency Tents Help Keep Healthcare Available

Authorities have reported damage to at least 25 health facilities, creating an urgent need to maintain essential care in affected areas.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF has deployed 72-square-metre tents to support health services at damaged facilities. The organization has made 16 tents available to health authorities and continues to assess additional needs, including support for services used by children and adolescents.

UNICEF is also evaluating access to safe water and sanitation, with damage to water infrastructure making this a priority for the emergency response.

Funding Appeal Supports Relief and Early Recovery

UNICEF urgently needs US$2.5 million to provide life-saving assistance and support early recovery for children and families affected by the earthquake.

Working with the Government of Panama, UNICEF and humanitarian partners have expanded their response, sending additional personnel and mobilizing critical supplies to affected communities.

The immediate work covers healthcare, water and sanitation assessments, education needs and child protection. As the scale of the damage becomes clearer, these efforts will help shape a recovery that keeps children's safety, health and access to essential services at its centre.