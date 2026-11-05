The Gambia Targets Project Delays to Turn AfDB Investments Into Gains for Traders and Consumers

The African Development Bank Group and the Government of The Gambia are seeking to turn development financing into faster improvements in livelihoods, infrastructure and public services by addressing weaknesses that delay project delivery. A specialised training programme held in October focused on strengthening the institutions responsible for managing these investments. For traders awaiting better market connections, consumers seeking reliable services and policymakers overseeing public resources, the significance lies in whether stronger administration produces measurable results.

The Institutional Capacity Building and Fiduciary Clinic brought together more than 60 participants from government ministries, project-executing agencies and the private sector. Held from 26 to 29 October 2026, the programme addressed procurement, financial management, disbursement, safeguards and project monitoring. Its wider relevance concerns a development portfolio reported at approximately $170 million across 14 active projects as of May 2026.

Project Delays Carry Costs Beyond Government Offices

Development projects influence economic activity long before their completion. Businesses make investment decisions around anticipated improvements in roads, electricity, agricultural production and public services. When implementation slips, those expectations become harder to translate into commercial plans.

For agricultural traders, timing is particularly important. Delayed support for production, storage or market access can reduce the usefulness of an investment during a farming season. Producers may struggle to reach buyers, while processors and retailers face uncertainty over supplies.

Agriculture accounts for more than half of the Bank's commitments in The Gambia, making delivery in this sector especially significant. Improvements could strengthen commercial relationships between farmers, transporters, traders and food businesses. However, financing must pass through procurement, contracting and implementation before those opportunities materialise.

Local suppliers also depend on predictable public purchasing. Clear tender requirements, consistent evaluation and timely payments help businesses assess contracts and manage working capital. Smaller firms can face particular difficulties when administrative uncertainty ties up limited financial resources.

Stronger procurement should therefore support both delivery and competition. Speed matters, but contracts must also secure appropriate quality, realistic costs and enforceable responsibilities.

Consumers Will Judge Progress Through Everyday Services

For households, the value of development investment becomes visible through functioning services and improved economic opportunities. Training officials can contribute to these outcomes by helping institutions resolve problems before they cause lengthy interruptions.

More dependable agricultural production and distribution could improve food availability. Better transport connections could make markets easier to reach, while stronger electricity services could support businesses serving local communities.

These improvements may reduce operating pressures, but lower consumer prices cannot be assumed. Retail outcomes also depend on competition, fuel costs, exchange rates and the extent to which businesses pass savings to customers.

Consumers have an equally strong interest in the quality and durability of publicly financed assets. Infrastructure completed quickly offers limited value if maintenance is neglected or services remain inaccessible to intended users.

The clinic's inclusion of environmental and social safeguards reflects this broader responsibility. Project delivery must account for affected communities, safety and environmental management. Addressing grievances early can help prevent disputes while improving public confidence in investment decisions.

Ultimately, households will assess progress through practical experience: whether services work, facilities remain usable and economic opportunities become more accessible.

Policymakers Must Connect Accountability With Delivery

The government's challenge is to strengthen financial discipline while helping projects advance. Accurate reporting and audit compliance are essential, but they provide only part of the evidence needed to judge performance.

Officials must also establish whether spending corresponds with physical progress, contracts meet agreed standards and completed activities reach their intended beneficiaries. This requires coordination between finance teams, procurement specialists, technical departments and implementing agencies.

The portfolio review identified difficulties involving project start-up, procurement, contract management and financial reporting. Each can reinforce the others. Weak preparation may delay tendering, while unclear contractual obligations can complicate supervision and payment.

Corrective measures therefore need identifiable owners, workable deadlines and regular follow-up. Without these arrangements, repeated reviews may record familiar weaknesses without changing implementation.

Payment management deserves particular attention. Delays can weaken contractors' cash flow and interrupt work, while inadequate verification can expose public resources to losses. Effective oversight must support timely, justified payments alongside firm controls.

Training Must Become a Lasting Institutional Improvement

The clinic offers an opportunity to improve practices across the portfolio, but its impact will depend on what happens after participants return to their institutions.

Shared templates, practical guidance and continued access to specialist advice could help teams apply the training to active projects. Retaining experienced staff and clarifying decision-making authority will also matter.

Progress should be measured through procurement timelines, payment turnaround, completed milestones and functioning services. Public reporting would help businesses and communities understand whether delivery is improving.

For development partners, the priority is to reinforce national systems that can sustain performance beyond individual workshops. For The Gambia, success means converting existing commitments into dependable assets, stronger livelihoods and greater confidence that public investment can deliver tangible economic and social benefits.