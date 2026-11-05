China's largest import expo opens in Shanghai amid record trade imbalances

The China International Import ​Expo (CIIE), China's largest import expo and ​a signature initiative of President ‌Xi Jinping, ​opened its ninth edition in Shanghai on Thursday morning.

Launched by Xi in 2018 to showcase China's commitment ‌to opening its market, the expo has become a key venue for foreign governments and companies to signal their commitment to China, launch products, and sign purchase agreements and memoranda ‌of understanding with Chinese partners. Organisers said tentative deals worth more than $80 billion were ‌struck at last year's event.