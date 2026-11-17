World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde has begun a two-day visit to Lebanon to reaffirm the institution's support for the country's recovery, reconstruction and reforms. She is accompanied by Ousmane Dione, the World Bank's Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The visit comes at a critical point for Lebanon, with discussions focused on the steps needed to support recovery and deliver results for its people.

Bjerde's schedule includes meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and other senior government officials will take part in discussions covering financial reforms, sector priorities and the implementation of World Bank support. Meetings with development partners and private sector representatives will bring investment, business activity and job creation into the conversation.

The agenda emphasises turning approved World Bank financing into practical improvements for Lebanese communities. Bjerde will review recovery efforts under the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project, known as LEAP, which supports essential services and infrastructure in conflict-affected areas. Discussions will help shape the World Bank Group's future engagement with Lebanon through its forthcoming Country Partnership Framework.

Reforms to rebuild confidence and encourage investment

Financial and sector reforms will be central to talks between the World Bank delegation and Lebanese officials during the visit. Discussions will focus on advancing changes intended to restore confidence, unlock aid and investment, and support growth led by the private sector. Job creation forms a key part of that agenda, connecting the reform discussions with opportunities for businesses and workers.

Approved funding needs to deliver results

Accelerating the implementation of World Bank-financed projects is a priority for the delegation, with attention directed toward delivering tangible benefits from funding already approved. The review of LEAP will cover progress in restoring essential services and critical infrastructure in areas affected by conflict. These discussions will connect the broader recovery agenda with the delivery of projects serving Lebanese people.

Setting priorities for the next partnership

The visit provides an opportunity for Lebanese officials and the World Bank Group to discuss strategic priorities for future support. Those discussions will inform the forthcoming Lebanon Country Partnership Framework, which will guide the institution's engagement with the country. Recovery, reconstruction and reform remain at the centre of the visit, alongside the practical work of implementing projects and supporting private sector growth.