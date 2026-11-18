Governments are preparing to announce more than 230 new commitments to protect children from violence at a global conference in Manila, Philippines. The Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children takes place on 18–19 November, bringing renewed attention to harm affecting more than one billion children each year. WHO says the pledges must lead to sustained investment, effective prevention and dependable support for children who experience abuse.

The commitments include first-time pledges from 30 countries, expanding participation in efforts that began at the first conference in Bogotá, Colombia, in 2024. They bring the global total to more than 630 pledges from 140 countries, covering protection at home, in school, online and across communities. The information comes from a WHO announcement rather than a journal-published research study, with the focus on government commitments and evidence informing prevention.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that violence against children is preventable, calling on governments to fulfil their promises through proven solutions. He warned that childhood harm can affect health and well-being throughout life, making prevention essential alongside care for survivors. The challenge facing governments is to turn public commitments into protection that children can experience in their everyday lives.

New pledges promise investment and safer childhoods

Tanzania plans to invest US$190 million in child protection, representing a substantial financial commitment to addressing violence against children. Nepal has pledged to halve school violence by 2030, with the commitment expected to benefit 4.2 million children. Chile has promised protection from school violence and cyberbullying for more than 3.4 million children, placing safety in classrooms and digital spaces on its agenda.

Mexico has committed to strengthening online protection by 2030 as governments respond to risks children encounter through digital technologies. Burundi has pledged to prohibit corporal punishment by 2028, addressing a form of violence that can occur in settings where children depend on adults for care. Côte d'Ivoire has committed to reducing violence against children by 30 per cent by 2030, adding a measurable national target to the global pledges.

Violence can shape health far beyond childhood

Children experience physical, sexual and psychological violence in homes, schools and communities, including places where they should feel protected. An estimated 400 million children under five regularly experience physical punishment, psychological violence or both from parents and caregivers. One in five women and one in seven men report experiencing sexual abuse during childhood, revealing how widespread these experiences are.

Immediate injuries and emotional distress can develop into lasting health difficulties, with repeated exposure compounding the damage children experience. Evidence associates childhood violence with a 66 per cent higher risk of depression in adulthood, twice the likelihood of adolescent pregnancy and a 34 per cent higher risk of HIV infection. Increased risks include alcohol use disorders, heart disease, diabetes, disability and high-risk behaviours, with an estimated 141,000 suicides annually attributed to childhood sexual abuse.

Prevention must reach families, schools and digital spaces

The conference is co-organised by the Philippine Government, WHO and UNICEF, with representatives from 130 governments and more than 1,300 participants expected to attend. Children, young people, survivors and civil society will join discussions on expanding prevention, investment and accountability. Priorities include supporting parents and caregivers, making schools safer and strengthening health and child protection services so help is available when needed.

Violence facilitated by digital technologies is among the emerging threats the meeting will address through its discussions on prevention and protection. Humanitarian emergencies and climate-related crises can heighten children's exposure to violence, requiring responses that account for these conditions. Expanding proven approaches must include attention to these changing risks and the circumstances in which children seek safety.

Children need reliable care, and governments need accountability

WHO is urging countries to fund prevention consistently, strengthen accountability and ensure timely, appropriate support for every child experiencing violence. Health services have a critical role in recognising abuse, providing safe care centred on children's needs and connecting them with protection services. Fulfilling the Manila commitments will require governments to sustain this work beyond the conference, making protection part of the systems children and families rely on.