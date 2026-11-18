Global stocks slipped on Wednesday as markets digested Nvidia's better-than-expected sales forecast and braced for Anthropic's market debut, seen as a major test of the AI investment boom, while oil fell on rising US inventories. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe ‌fell 0.1%, with European shares trading flat as gains of 0.3% in Frankfurt were offset by losses of the same size in London.

It represented a semblance of steadiness for European equities after they suffered their biggest one-day decline in eight months on Tuesday. European tech stocks rose 1.2%, with heavyweight chip-equipment maker ASML rising 1.8%. Top of the agenda for investors was AI chip company Nvidia, which on Tuesday gave a better-than-expected sales forecast amid uncertainty about ‌the company's future leadership. Its chairman told investors the AI chip company would not rehire co-founder Jensen Huang, widely seen as the face of the AI boom, as CEO.

Nvidia's results helped Asian shares ‌outside Japan eke out a slim gain of 0.1% to break a four-day losing streak. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% after several reversals. "Nvidia is an AI bellwether and a lot of people pay attention to what they guide, what they say in terms of their demand," said Fleura Shiyanova, an equity analyst at Kepler Unigestion in Switzerland. "Anything they decide to change will go through various value chains within the AI theme."

Wall Street was also set for gains, with S&P 500 e-mini futures up 0.5%. On Tuesday, US ⁠stocks had sold ​off, with the S&P 500 down 1% to log ⁠a fourth straight loss prior to Nvidia's earnings report. In oil markets, Brent crude futures were 1.4% lower at $91.82 a barrel following data showing an increase in US crude and fuel inventories last week, although the ongoing Middle East conflict and disruptions to shipping through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz limited losses.

REFERENDUM ON AI The next health check on the AI industry will come as Anthropic prepares to price its shares later on Wednesday ahead of its initial public offering, which could value the company at as ​much as $1.4 trillion. The company has guided its IPO price to the top of its range or above, Bloomberg News reported.

"I’ve looked at this whole week as a referendum on ⁠AI," said Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion in New York. "Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies." In currency markets, the US dollar ⁠index, ​which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.2% at 103.82, after earlier reaching its highest level on Tuesday since President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs in April 2025.

The euro hit its latest low since April 2025, and was last down 0.3% at $1.096. In choppy trading, the yen last stood flat against the US dollar at 159.30 yen. Data showed Japan's exports rose for a 14th successive ⁠month in October, driven by demand for shipments related to semiconductors.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was down 0.6 basis point at 5.095%. On Tuesday, St Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, who ⁠is a non-voter on interest rates this year, said that ⁠the Federal Reserve may need several rate hikes to bring inflation under control and should act soon to ensure the problem doesn't get worse. British government bond yields fell after inflation data showed a somewhat softer picture than economists and the Bank of England had been expecting, causing investors to scale back bets slightly ‌on a December rate rise.