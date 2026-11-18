The ocean helps provide the oxygen we breathe, regulates our climate, and supports an extraordinary variety of life across the planet. Visitors to the Ocean&Climate Village in Cagliari explored these connections through guided tours, creative workshops, and interactive experiences designed for people of all ages. Hosted at the Luna Rossa sailing base from 9–15 October 2026, the exhibition welcomed more than 2,600 guests, including 1,000 children.

Developed by UNESCO with support from the Prada Group through its SEA BEYOND project, the travelling science exhibition brought ocean knowledge into a setting closely connected to the sea. Families, students, and other visitors discovered how the ocean, climate, and biodiversity depend on one another within a shared living system. Photographs, scientific displays, and practical activities encouraged people to consider how their lives connect with what happens beneath the water's surface.

The Cagliari edition built on previous exhibitions and marked a new milestone in UNESCO's renewed partnership with Luna Rossa for the 38th America's Cup. Its location brought science, sailing, and innovation into the same space, creating opportunities to reach audiences through their interest in sport. UNESCO Venice Director Magdalena Landry highlighted sport's ability to inspire people beyond competition and encourage wider participation in protecting the ocean.

Four Themes Made Ocean Science Easier to Explore

Visitors followed four connected themes, "One Ocean," "The Climate Engine," "Biodiversity," and "Ocean Anomalies," which offered different ways to understand the marine world. Audiovisual storytelling, photographs, maps, data, and interactive stations helped explain the ocean's global connections and its influence on climate. The displays explored the ecological services the ocean provides and the close relationship between marine environments and human activity.

Hands-on workshops gave participants opportunities to examine marine specimens under microscopes, recreate ocean movements, and experiment with materials from the natural world. Seaweed, shells, and other objects became part of cyanotype activities, producing blue photographic prints that connected artistic expression with scientific observation. Workshops organised by Luna Rossa and Fondazione Prada's Accademia dei bambini combined nautical knowledge, imagination, and discovery to engage younger visitors.

Students and Local Partners Brought Learning Into the Community

The exhibition connected scientific expertise, educational resources, and local knowledge through partnerships with organisations invested in understanding and protecting the sea. Collaborators included the MEDSEA Foundation, the University of Milano-Bicocca, Fondazione Università Ca' Foscari, and the Municipality of Cagliari. Their involvement helped give the event a strong community connection and brought different perspectives into its educational programme.

Sixteen students from the University of Cagliari's Marine Bio-Ecology programme volunteered throughout the exhibition, helping visitors explore marine science through practical activities. They supported the SEA BEYONDers, the project's Goodwill Ambassadors, in delivering workshops inspired by the principles of Ocean Literacy. Their contribution demonstrated how young people can share environmental knowledge within their communities and take an active role in encouraging care for the ocean.

Photography and Sailing Opened New Ways to Care About the Sea

An outdoor exhibition by climate artist and SEA BEYONDer Enzo Barracco offered visitors another way to connect with marine environments. His photographs of the Galápagos and Hawaii presented the beauty and vulnerability of ocean ecosystems, encouraging reflection on the responsibility people share for their protection. The images extended the experience beyond scientific displays, giving visitors space to respond to the sea through observation and emotion.

Covering more than 70% of Earth's surface, the ocean sustains life through processes that can feel distant from everyday experience. Luna Rossa CEO Max Sirena welcomed the opportunity to host an exhibition reaching a broad audience, emphasising its relevance to young people and the shared responsibility to defend the sea. By connecting science, education, culture, sport, and local partnerships, the Ocean&Climate Village showed how learning about the ocean can encourage people of every generation to take part in caring for its future.