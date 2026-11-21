Giving every child at least one year of preschool by 2030 will require an additional US$35 billion annually in low- and lower-middle-income countries, according to a UNESCO report released on World Children's Day, 20 November 2026. Only 59% of children entering primary school worldwide have attended at least one year of pre-primary education, a proportion that has barely changed since 2015. Financing shortages and unequal access continue to leave millions without the early care and learning opportunities that help children arrive at school ready to learn.

The 2026 Global Report on Early Childhood Care and Education: Financing for equity, inclusion and quality, published jointly with UNICEF and OECD, connects these missed opportunities with substantial economic losses. It estimates that failing to invest adequately in early childhood care and education costs economies an average of 3% of GDP globally, reaching 7% in low-income countries. Closing childcare policy gaps could generate an estimated US$3.76 in additional global GDP by 2035 for every US$1 invested.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany called for sustainable, fair and coordinated financing that puts the youngest and most disadvantaged children at the centre of public decisions. He described underfunding as a threat to children's development and learning, with consequences that deepen inequality and weaken economies. UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Pharrell Williams supported the call, stressing that children everywhere have ambition and potential, and deserve the resources, creative opportunities and support to develop their gifts.

Children are reaching school with unequal opportunities

Early childhood education enrolment rose from 64% in 2003 to 75% in 2024, with growth stalling over the past decade and progress falling short of the Sustainable Development Goal target. Participation one year before primary entry age exceeded 90% in Europe and North America and in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024. Rates remained close to 50% in North Africa and Western Asia and in sub-Saharan Africa, revealing how strongly a child's location can shape access.

Developmental gaps show why access to quality early care and education matters before children enter a classroom. Globally, 64% of children aged 24–59 months are developing as expected for their age, including in early learning, with the figure falling to 53% in sub-Saharan Africa. Quality services can help address these differences early, giving children support before disadvantages become harder to overcome.

Funding shortages stretch classrooms and family budgets

Government spending on pre-primary education accounts for around 3–4% of education budgets on average in low- and middle-income countries, despite increases in public investment in most countries. Inadequate funding contributes to crowded classrooms, underqualified staff and limited inclusion services, particularly in low-income countries and communities affected by crises. Estimates from UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring Report put annual investment needs in low- and lower-middle-income countries at US$69 billion between 2027 and 2030 to meet national targets for one preschool year with minimum quality standards.

Projected public financing would cover only about half of those needs, leaving an average annual shortfall of US$35 billion. Governments are being urged to secure predictable funding over several years, increase investment in children under three and reduce the financial pressure on families. The report also calls for closer coordination across education, health and social protection, with disadvantaged children receiving priority.

Better services depend on trained educators and sustained support

The world needs about six million additional pre-primary educators by 2030, making workforce investment central to expanding access and improving quality. Only 57% of pre-primary teachers in low-income countries meet minimum training requirements, underlining the need for stronger professional preparation. The report was launched at UNESCO Headquarters on 20 November with 10 ministers and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, in attendance.

UNESCO supports countries through the exchange of good practices, assessments and policy planning designed to strengthen early childhood services. Its work includes Côte d'Ivoire, Jamaica, Morocco, the United Republic of Tanzania and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. A regional initiative covering 25 countries in West and Central Africa forms part of its wider effort with Member States and partners to advance every child's right to quality early childhood care and education.