Governments, communities and international partners are strengthening preparations as an established El Niño is expected to intensify through February 2027. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is supporting its 194 Members with forecasts, technical assistance and projects that help turn climate information into practical decisions. Work across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific is strengthening early warnings, drought planning and water security in places exposed to climate-related hazards.

El Niño and La Niña are opposite phases of the naturally occurring El Niño-Southern Oscillation, which connects changing temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific to changes in the atmosphere above. El Niño develops when ocean surface temperatures in these areas become unusually warm, influencing weather patterns and risks across different regions. Consequences can include rainfall shortages, water stress and disruption to agriculture and livelihoods, making locally relevant forecasts important for preparedness.

WMO's quarterly El Niño/La Niña Updates and monthly Global Seasonal Climate Updates track conditions and other climate drivers to guide early action. Regional Climate Outlook Forums help national weather and water services adapt forecasts for decision-makers, and the WMO Coordination Mechanism provides expert advice for humanitarian preparedness. Regional and national projects provide the operational, technical and institutional support needed to deliver timely warnings and advisories.

Cabo Verde and Southeast Asia strengthen institutions and drought planning

In Cabo Verde, support to the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics includes a new website, better data exchange and improved access to global forecasting products. Forecasts and alerts distributed through the Common Alerting Protocol are strengthening the national multi-hazard early warning system and making information more accessible. The CREWS Accelerated Support Window project has supported a validated national roadmap with time-bound actions, backed by two resolutions establishing a coordination mechanism and putting the roadmap into operation.

Institutional work includes a new National Strategic Plan, Human Resources Plan and Capacity Improvement Plan for the institute. A possible socioeconomic assessment would demonstrate the value of its services, support requests for resources and increase its visibility. Engagement with ministries and senior decisionmakers is supporting an Early Warnings for All roadmap that brings government sectors together around preparedness for El Niño and other hazards.

Cambodia and Lao PDR are developing National Integrated Water Resources Management Plans and National Action Plans on Drought Management and Adaptation for 2025–2030 through CREWS-funded support. These plans connect water management, land-use planning and climate information, strengthening drought assessment, risk reduction and adaptation for agriculture, water supply and rural development. Seasonal Monsoon Forums bring forecasters, decisionmakers and sectoral users together, with a wet-season forum held in May 2026 and a dry-season forum scheduled for November.

Caribbean countries improve forecasts, data sharing and warning delivery

Caribbean preparedness addresses drought, heat stress, wildfire risk and changes in tropical cyclone activity that can be influenced by El Niño. The CREWS Caribbean 2.0 project and related initiatives support stronger forecasting, warning communication and regional coordination. A May 2026 workshop in Trinidad and Tobago brought meteorological services, disaster agencies and other stakeholders together to develop impact-based forecasting and Common Alerting Protocol skills, with particular attention to vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities.

The Caribbean WIS 2.0 Complementary Training Workshop equipped specialists from 16 national meteorological and hydrological services to configure systems, automate data sharing and publish operational weather datasets. Better exchange of observations supports regional forecast accuracy and early warnings during climate extremes. The Severe Weather Forecasting Programme's June 2026 Operational Testbed Workshop in Barbados used simulations, case studies and exercises to strengthen forecasting practice and establish coordination between forecasting centres and national focal points.

Youth engagement is helping bring preparedness messages into communities through the Caribbean Lightning Safety Awareness Contest. The contest received recognition in the COPE Disaster Champions publication as an example of disaster preparedness education for children. These activities connect technical improvements with public understanding and coordinated national action before hazards develop.

Pacific communities connect water security with early action

Pacific Small Island Developing States face particular risks from prolonged drought, water shortages and damage to farming and livelihoods. WMO's Scale Up Inclusive Early Warning and Action in the Pacific project and Drought Resilience and Early Warning Pacific project support countries and territories in preparing for these pressures. National Climate Outlook Forums in Papua New Guinea and Tokelau help users interpret seasonal forecasts and identify locally relevant preparedness measures.

Support includes Drought Management Plans that establish structured approaches to monitoring, preparedness and response. Regional activities involve the Pacific Islands Climate Outlook Forum, the Samoa Groundwater Strategy and community-based early warnings in the Federated States of Micronesia. In Vanuatu, high-resolution impact data collection across Epi, Ambae and Santo, public awareness materials, peer-review arrangements and water tank projects completed ahead of schedule are improving local risk understanding and drought readiness.

National meteorological and hydrological services provide authoritative weather, climate and water information that governments, humanitarian organisations, businesses and communities need to act before hazards strike. Effective protection depends on collaboration with disaster authorities, sectoral ministries, humanitarian partners, businesses and local communities to turn that information into decisions. The Early Warnings for All initiative connects investments and partnerships across risk knowledge, observations, forecasting, warning communication, preparedness and early action, with progress already strengthening the El Niño response.