At least 1,144 children were killed or injured in Ukraine between January and October 2026, exceeding the verified child casualty figures recorded in any of the previous three years. The Human Rights Monitoring Mission for Ukraine (HRMMU) verified that at least 114 children were killed and 1,030 injured during those ten months. These figures represent an average of more than three children killed or injured every day, with attacks continuing to threaten families across the country.

October alone accounted for at least 146 children killed or injured, a 150% increase compared with the same month in 2025. With two months remaining in 2026, child deaths had already exceeded the full-year total for 2025 by more than 20%, and injuries had risen by almost 60%. Missiles and armed drones continue to endanger children in homes, schools and communities, including areas far from the frontline.

UNICEF Representative in Ukraine Anne-Claire Dufay said children were paying an unacceptable price, with every death ending a life and future and injuries potentially bringing lasting physical and psychological consequences. Speaking on World Children's Day, she described children living in fear in places where they should feel safe and called for their protection wherever they are. Large-scale overnight attacks reported in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine killed and injured civilians and damaged critical infrastructure, adding to the dangers facing families.

November attacks bring further deaths and injuries

A strike on a school compound in southeastern Ukraine on 2 November reportedly killed 72 people, with four others still missing. The compound included an underground shelter where humanitarian assistance was being distributed, placing people seeking support within the area hit. Attacks on Zaporizhzhia city on 13 November reportedly killed a 17-year-old boy and injured eight other children, demonstrating the continuing threat to young lives.

The November incidents followed ten months of escalating verified child casualties and continued attacks affecting civilian communities. Dufay stressed that children's rights should be celebrated on World Children's Day, with safety assured in their homes, neighbourhoods and other everyday spaces. UNICEF's appeal calls for protection of civilians, including children, and the infrastructure on which their survival and wellbeing depend.

Damage to energy systems increases winter dangers

Verified attacks on energy infrastructure in 2026 have reached their highest level since the full-scale war began, exceeding the total verified in all of 2025 by 78%. Scheduled power outages now affect most regions for between four and 18 hours, with cuts exceeding 12 hours in early November as heating and power plants sustained heavy damage. Interruptions to electricity can also disrupt water supplies to homes, schools and health facilities, limiting drinking water and hygiene and increasing disease risks.

Nearly two million children were left without heat, electricity and water last winter as temperatures dropped below minus 20°C. UNICEF is supporting district energy projects intended to maintain heating for around three million people in the hardest-hit municipalities. Work with partners includes alternative power sources for health facilities to sustain essential maternal and child health services, alongside solar power installations at critical water supply sites serving around 2.5 million people.

Emergency support reaches families, schools and essential services

UNICEF and the Ministry of Social Policy are providing winter cash assistance to more than 100,000 households in frontline regions. Repairs to damaged education facilities and rehabilitation of school shelters form another part of the response to children's needs. UNICEF and its partners are providing learning support, mental health care and psychosocial assistance to children, young people and families living through the war.

The scale of continuing attacks leaves children exposed to danger despite efforts to maintain services and support households. UNICEF calls for civilians and essential energy, heating and water infrastructure to be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Ukraine, including occupied territories, remains critical to reaching children and families who need assistance.