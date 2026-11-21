US President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order directing federal contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House and relevant contracting agencies about pending and future congressional requests concerning their work or communications with the Executive Branch, while requiring them to coordinate responses and comply with instructions on withholding privileged information. The Executive Order, signed on Friday, titled 'Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting', seeks to safeguard the Executive Branch's interests and rights while ensuring economical and efficient government contracting.

According to a fact sheet issued on the order, the directive requires federal contractors and subcontractors to inform the White House and relevant contracting agencies of any congressional requests relating to their work or communications with the Executive Branch. It further directs contractors to "Coordinate with the White House and related contracting agencies on appropriate responses and relevant privileges" and abide by instructions from the White House or the concerned agencies regarding the withholding of communications deemed privileged.

The order also extends these requirements to subcontractors working on federal contracts, directing federal contractors to ensure their subcontractors comply with the provisions. Executive agencies have been instructed to promptly inform all contractors and subcontractors about their obligations under the order. Explaining the rationale behind the directive, the fact sheet said Trump was seeking to protect confidential information, national security and homeland security work while ensuring that the Executive Branch could function efficiently.

"The Executive Branch must be able to work closely with its employees and contractors on sensitive matters without concern that confidential information may be released to unauthorized third parties, even by federal contractors from a congressional request," the fact sheet stated. It further argued that the inability to ensure confidentiality in communications with contractors could discourage federal agencies from freely sharing sensitive information with them, potentially affecting critical government programmes.

"The Constitution’s Executive Branch privileges protect its information from disclosure. These privileges are vital to the Executive Branch’s ability to function and serve the American people," the fact sheet added. The administration also raised concerns over what it described as congressional overreach, alleging that certain congressional leaders had sought confidential Executive Branch information from federal agencies and targeted private companies holding government contracts.

According to the fact sheet, "Congress cannot seek information from Executive branch agencies, employees, or federal contractors without a valid legislative purpose that does not intrude on core Executive functions or force the disclosure of privileged information without meeting narrow exceptions." Emphasising the importance of coordination between federal contractors and the Executive Branch, the fact sheet said, "A lack of coordination between federal contractors and the Executive Branch substantially undermines the ability of contractors to provide economical and efficient work to the American people."

The directive places new coordination and notification requirements on federal contractors and subcontractors when responding to congressional inquiries concerning their government work and communications with the Executive Branch. (ANI)