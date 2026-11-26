The Asian Development Bank has approved a $150 million concessional loan to improve water supply and sanitation in eight rapidly growing urban centres in Bangladesh. The Cluster Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Project is expected to reach about 900,000 people by improving the pipes, treatment plants and household connections that residents depend on, alongside sanitation facilities in underserved communities.

The project covers Cumilla City Corporation and the towns of Chandpur, Gopalpur, Hajiganj, Ishwardi, Laksam, Natore and Pabna. The project groups neighbouring municipalities within key economic growth networks so that towns can coordinate how they plan and deliver water and sanitation services. The investment supports ADB's Integrated Growth Network Development initiative and Bangladesh's priorities for better public services, sustainable regional development and systems that can keep operating through climate-related shocks.

Qingfeng Zhang, ADB's country director for Bangladesh, said reliable water and sanitation were essential to public health, dignity and the ability of communities to withstand disruption. He linked the physical upgrades to improvements in how utilities are run, saying that stronger institutions, digital tools and sustainable operations would help growing towns provide better services and support economic development that benefits more residents. The project reflects that approach by funding improvements residents will use directly and giving local providers ways to track how the system is performing.

New pipes and smart meters to help towns cut water losses

The project will build about 1,790 kilometres of water distribution networks and install or rehabilitate 65,000 household connections equipped with smart meters. At least 10 percent of the new connections will serve low-income communities and informal settlements, where the project is making a specific commitment to expand access. For a household, a working connection is the point where investment in treatment plants and distribution pipes makes a practical difference to daily water use.

Seven water treatment plants will be rehabilitated, and utilities will establish 78 district metered areas, smaller sections of the network where incoming water can be measured separately. Monitoring the network in sections can help utilities narrow down where losses are occurring, making it easier to decide where to investigate and carry out repairs. The project seeks to bring water losses from more than 50 percent in 2026 to below 20 percent by 2032, a target that depends on how well the new infrastructure and monitoring work together.

Digital monitoring and asset management systems will give operators real-time information on water production, distribution and quality, as well as tools to manage customer service and infrastructure. Knowing how much water is being produced and where it goes helps a utility make better decisions about which parts of the network need attention. Keeping track of pipes, treatment plants and other equipment can also help providers plan maintenance as the networks grow.

Sanitation upgrades will reach homes and public spaces

The project will build 1,200 household latrines in low-income communities, taking the sanitation investment to the homes of residents it is designed to serve. Four public sanitation facilities will be built to accommodate women, girls and people with accessibility needs, with women residents responsible for managing them. Including household and public facilities addresses needs in two places, since residents need access to sanitation at home and when they are out in town.

Community engagement will focus on encouraging residents to connect to the water network and use groundwater responsibly. Local providers will work with communities to build acceptance of metering and tariffs, and to make safe water services available on equitable terms. For households deciding whether to connect, understanding how use will be measured and what they will be charged is part of being able to judge whether the service will work for them.

Local utilities will get support to keep services running

The project will help local providers build the technical, operating and financial skills needed to manage water and sanitation services. It will also support the establishment of the Cumilla Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, giving the city an institution focused on those services. The ability to plan repairs, monitor water quality and manage service revenues will matter over the life of the infrastructure, since those responsibilities continue beyond the final construction work.

ADB will provide a separate $1 million technical assistance package to support policy and institutional reforms, improve how utilities are governed and help providers operate and maintain the systems over time. The Government of Bangladesh will contribute $46 million in counterpart financing alongside the development bank's concessional loan. The funding and technical assistance cover different parts of the work, from building and rehabilitating infrastructure to strengthening the organisations that will be responsible for it.

By the scheduled completion date in December 2032, the towns should have more ways to track whether the water they treat reaches the people who need it, alongside expanded access to sanitation. The reduction in water losses will be one measure of progress for utilities, and the day-to-day experience of residents will provide another. For a family in a low-income neighbourhood or informal settlement, the value of the investment will be felt in whether a safe water connection is available, affordable and reliable enough to use every day.