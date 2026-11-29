Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that protect human rights and improve working conditions could strengthen their long-term competitiveness without necessarily sacrificing financial performance, according to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with research support and data from the Fair Wear Foundation. Titled Human Rights Performance and SMEs' Competitiveness: Incentivizing Responsibility, the study challenges the widespread belief that responsible business practices increase costs and weaken competitiveness.

The report comes amid growing international pressure on businesses to ensure fair wages, workplace safety, responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency. Although regulatory requirements primarily target large corporations, smaller businesses increasingly face similar expectations through purchasing contracts and supplier assessments. Meeting these requirements can be particularly difficult for SMEs operating with limited resources, narrow profit margins and weak bargaining power.

The research examines 256 company-year financial observations from 41 companies headquartered in 10 European countries and operating in the garment, textile and footwear industries. It also draws on case studies, interviews, worker complaints and a survey of 142 companies across 32 countries.

Protecting Workers Can Strengthen Business Growth

The findings suggest that improving human rights performance does not necessarily put businesses at a commercial disadvantage. A 10-point improvement in human rights due diligence scores was associated with approximately 3.79 percent higher subsequent turnover growth. While the evidence is not statistically conclusive, it indicates that responsible business practices could support commercial expansion.

Fair purchasing prices and wage-related improvements emerged as particularly promising areas. A 10-point improvement in these practices was associated with approximately 1.99 percent higher subsequent turnover growth.

Similarly, stronger corrective measures and collaboration between buyers were associated with 1.76 percent higher turnover growth, while improved transparency and accountability were linked to 1.43 percent higher growth.

Responsible business practices can also help companies retain skilled workers, improve productivity and reduce supply chain disruptions. Around 28 percent of surveyed businesses reported lower employee turnover, while 27 percent experienced improved productivity or operational efficiency. Another 30 percent indicated that their labour and human rights performance had influenced access to contracts, tenders or buyers.

Small Businesses Face an Unequal Playing Field

Despite these potential benefits, SMEs face significant financial and administrative challenges when implementing human rights protections.

Around 35 percent of surveyed businesses identified audit, consultancy and certification expenses as major obstacles, while 33 percent cited the cost of wages, employee benefits and workplace safety improvements. Administrative and reporting requirements affected 30 percent, while 27 percent reported insufficient bargaining power over suppliers.

The report also highlights a disconnect between the demands of large corporations and the support they provide to smaller businesses.

While 32 percent of respondents faced buyer requirements through contracts or codes of conduct, only 5 percent received higher purchasing prices, 6 percent benefited from improved payment terms and 10 percent reported longer-term purchasing commitments.

Such practices risk transferring the financial burden of responsible sourcing to smaller suppliers. Businesses may struggle to improve wages and working conditions when buyers demand lower prices, shorter delivery deadlines and greater regulatory compliance simultaneously.

Affordable Finance Could Unlock Responsible Growth

Access to affordable financing remains essential for helping SMEs invest in better working conditions, employee training, workplace safety and responsible supply chain management.

Approximately 44 percent of surveyed businesses identified lower interest rates as a desirable incentive, while 39 percent supported faster loan approvals or simplified financing procedures. Another 29 percent expressed interest in supply chain financing, while 21 percent supported credit guarantees.

The report recommends that financial institutions recognize credible improvements in human rights risk management while avoiding the assumption that responsible businesses automatically present lower credit risks.

Industry associations and business networks could also reduce compliance costs by establishing shared supplier databases, common grievance mechanisms, coordinated assessments and technical assistance programmes.

Large corporations, meanwhile, could support smaller suppliers through fair purchasing prices, predictable orders, realistic production deadlines and longer-term commercial relationships.

Turning Human Rights into Sustainable Competitiveness

Governments have an important role in creating an environment where responsible businesses can compete fairly. Public procurement policies, targeted grants, tax incentives and technical assistance could encourage SMEs to strengthen labour protections without imposing disproportionate financial burdens.

However, the report cautions against excessive bureaucracy and recommends rewarding genuine improvements rather than simply requiring businesses to produce more compliance documents.

The researchers also acknowledge that the financial evidence is concentrated in European garment-related companies and does not establish a universal causal relationship between human rights performance and profitability.

Ultimately, the report argues that respecting human rights should not depend on immediate financial returns. Instead, responsible business conduct should become an integral part of long-term commercial strategies.

By combining fair purchasing practices, affordable financing, supportive government policies and stronger cooperation across supply chains, SMEs can protect workers, improve operational resilience and build more sustainable businesses. The broader challenge is ensuring that companies committed to responsible practices are supported rather than commercially disadvantaged for meeting their human rights obligations.