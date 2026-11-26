In partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Nepali government has rolled out a multimillion-dollar initiative aimed at safeguarding vulnerable Himalayan communities against glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Unveiled in Nepal on Wednesday, the GLOF-Sanjibani Project seeks to mitigate hazards stemming from glacial lake outbursts by reducing water levels in high-altitude glacial lakes, bolstering early warning systems and constructing protective infrastructure in downstream regions, the UNDP said in a statement.

Valued at USD 49.94 million, the initiative is scheduled to run from 2026 through 2033. According to the UNDP, a core goal of the programme involves lowering water levels in four high-altitude glacial lakes: Dona, Lumding Tsho and Lower Barun by three metres each, and Hongu 2 by one metre.

"Beyond lake lowering, the project will strengthen climate-risk information and planning, expand hydrological and meteorological monitoring, and establish and improve early warning systems. It will also introduce nature-based solutions and protective infrastructure to reduce downstream flood risks in the watersheds," the statement read. The initiative follows catastrophic floods that hit Nepal on August 26, claiming over 1,400 lives while leaving more than 5,000 individuals, including foreign nationals, unaccounted for. The calamity also inflicted widespread destruction on both public and private infrastructure and swept away numerous settlements along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors.

Over recent years, climbing temperatures have accelerated glacier melt across the Himalayas, heightening fears of glacial lake instability, avalanches and potentially devastating downstream flooding. Funding for the endeavour comprises a USD 36.16 million grant from the Green Climate Fund, alongside USD 11.32 million in co-financing from the Nepali government, USD 2.14 million from the UNDP and USD 0.32 million contributed by private-sector partners.

The UNDP said the project is projected to directly benefit over 385,000 people, 55 per cent of whom are women, while offering indirect protection to nearly two million more residents inhabiting downstream river basins. Previously, Nepal had reduced water levels at Tsho Rolpa in Dolakha district and Imja Lake in Solukhumbu district to curb the threat of glacial lake outburst floods. (ANI)