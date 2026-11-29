Mexico faces a major challenge in increasing tax revenue without pushing more workers into the informal economy, according to a November 2026 study by the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Western Hemisphere Department and Strategy, Policy and Review Department. Titled Assessing the Scope for Personal Income Tax Reform Amid High Informality, the report highlights the need for a balanced approach combining tax reforms, stronger formal employment opportunities, greater workforce participation and improved tax enforcement.

Mexico's personal income tax revenue reached approximately 3.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, significantly below the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of 8 percent. Generous tax exemptions, deductions benefiting wealthy individuals, relatively low top tax rates and widespread informal employment contribute to this gap.

Tax exemptions and deductions accounted for around 1 percent of Mexico's GDP in 2025. Despite relatively efficient electronic tax filing and strong payment compliance, the IMF believes administrative improvements alone are unlikely to generate substantial additional revenue.

Informal Employment Remains Mexico's Biggest Tax Challenge

More than half of Mexico's workers operate in the informal economy, making it difficult for the government to expand its tax base. Informality is particularly widespread among workers with limited education, affecting 82 percent of those with primary education, 60 percent with secondary education and 30 percent with higher education.

Informal employment affects 59 percent of employed women and 57 percent of employed men. Factors such as limited formal employment opportunities, caregiving responsibilities, productivity differences and workplace flexibility influence these trends.

The study finds that employment subsidies generally protect low-income formal workers from excessive taxation. However, the sudden withdrawal of these benefits at certain income levels can discourage workers from earning more. In some cases, a small salary increase can actually reduce take-home income.

Analyzing employment data from 2005 to 2025, IMF researchers estimate that a tax increase equivalent to 1 percent of formal-sector wages would increase informality by approximately 0.1 percentage points in the short term. Women and workers with secondary education are particularly sensitive to such changes.

Taxing the Wealthy Alone May Not Deliver Enough Revenue

The IMF examined a potential reform that would apply Mexico's highest marginal income tax rate of 35 percent to annual earnings exceeding 1.13 million pesos.

Although the measure would make the tax system fairer, immediate personal income tax gains would amount to just 0.014 percent of GDP. Higher-income workers already perform a considerable share of their working hours informally, limiting the effectiveness of higher taxes.

Even increasing top tax rates by as much as 10 percentage points would generate little additional personal income tax revenue under the model, as wealthy workers could shift more economic activities into the informal sector.

Broader tax increases could deliver greater fiscal benefits. Raising income tax rates across all 11 brackets by 2.5 percentage points could initially generate additional personal income tax revenue equivalent to approximately 1 percent of GDP.

However, long-term gains would decline to 0.8 percent of GDP, while overall government revenue would increase by only 0.4 percent of GDP because of weaker economic activity and reduced collections from other taxes.

Pension Tax Reform Offers a Promising Alternative

Reducing generous pension-income tax exemptions could provide Mexico with another opportunity to strengthen public finances while limiting disruptions to employment.

In 2024, monthly pension income of up to 53,000 pesos was exempt from personal income taxation. The IMF examined several scenarios involving progressively lower exemption thresholds.

The findings suggest that reducing pension exemptions could increase government revenue and reduce income inequality while creating fewer employment distortions than higher taxes on workers.

Lowering the monthly exemption to 10,000 pesos could reduce the Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality, by approximately 0.5 points.

However, policymakers would need to design pension reforms carefully to avoid double taxation of contributions that may already have been taxed.

Formal Jobs and Women's Employment Could Transform Public Finances

The IMF identifies formal employment expansion as one of the most promising strategies for improving Mexico's fiscal position. A modeled three-percentage-point reduction in informality could increase long-term GDP by 2.7 percent and government revenue by 1.2 percent of GDP.

Simplifying business regulations, expanding digital payments, strengthening electronic invoicing and improving tax enforcement could support this transition.

However, formalization without complementary policies could reduce female workforce participation by 2.6 percentage points, as many women depend on flexible informal employment to manage household responsibilities.

Affordable childcare, safer transportation, better education and reduced caregiving burdens could help address these challenges. Under another IMF simulation, female workforce participation increases by five percentage points, GDP rises by 2.5 percent and government revenue grows by 0.7 percent of GDP.

Ultimately, the IMF argues that Mexico's fiscal future depends on more than higher taxes. Combining carefully designed tax reforms with stronger formal employment opportunities and greater economic inclusion could expand government revenue, reduce inequality and support sustainable economic growth.