World Bank’s ED delegation visits Maldives to discuss development priorities

According to the World Bank’s official page, the delegation also visited Male and its suburb, Hulhumale, as well as the southernmost atoll of Addu. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The recent three-day visit of a delegation of the executive directors of the World Bank to Maldives was accomplished to experience firsthand the improvement and results of the Bank's supported projects in the archipelago.

The delegation of the World Bank's executives discussed priority development opportunities and constraints with the Government of Maldives and other development stakeholders and noted the alignment of the World Bank Group strategy with country priorities.

During the visit, the Executive Directors met with His Excellency the President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Hon. Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the Parliament, Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Finance and staff of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Environment, Abdulla Sodiq, Mayor of Addu and public officials of the Addu city council. They also engaged in a dialogue with the Women's Development Council of Addu and Parley Maldives.

According to the World Bank's official page, the delegation also visited Male and its suburb, Hulhumale, as well as the southernmost atoll of Addu. In Addu, they observed activities completed through a multi-donor Trust Fund, the Climate Change Adaptation Project, which was to help reduce Addu's vulnerability to climate change. This project was managed by the World Bank with support from the European Union and DFAT (Australian Government). In Hulumale, ongoing housing projects and World Bank supported renewable energy project were also visited.

The World Bank's delegation reaffirmed the development partnership of more than 40 years during the meet with His Excellency with the President of the Maldives. During the meeting with the Finance Minister, they discussed development opportunities and key constraints facing Maldives with a focus on macro-fiscal issues, and the World Bank Group support of Government's priority reforms. Opportunities for private sector investments were discussed during a meeting with the staff of the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank Group.

