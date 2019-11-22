International Development News
Development News Edition

UNICEF representative extols Morocco’s efforts in protecting child’s rights

UNICEF representative extols Morocco’s efforts in protecting child’s rights
Giovanna Barberis said the UN body is providing technical support to the social policies implemented by the government. Image Credit: Twitter / Giovanna Barberis

The UNICEF representative in Morocco, Giovanna Barberis has welcomed the Kingdom's efforts to protect the rights of the child during an exchange with the Moroccan parliamentarians on Thursday in Marrakech.

The exchange took place at a special session of the Parliament of the child held on the sidelines of the 16th edition of the National Congress of the Rights of the Child. Giovanna Barberis' efforts in this area have led to the reduction of infant mortality, the near universalization of primary education and the eradication of several diseases through the national vaccination policy. Early childhood especially vulnerable children and rural is a priority for public authorities in Morocco and is at the heart of the concerns of national policies, she added, noting that despite these efforts, territorial disparities including rural and landlocked areas persist, which poses problems in the access of children from these regions to quality services (education and health, among others).

After highlighting UNICEF's support for government programs to make the International Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) a reality, Barberis said the UN body is providing technical support to the social policies implemented by the government. Morocco and reforms undertaken by the Kingdom in the health and education sectors, APA News noted.

Organized by ONDE under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI and the effective presidency of Princess Lalla Meryem, the 16th edition of the National Congress of the Rights of the Child is an opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Convention International Children's Rights (CIDE), to take stock of the situation of children since the ratification of the CIDE by Morocco and mobilize the forces of the Kingdom to put the child at the center of the new model of development.

The National Congress of the Rights of the Child, in a retrospective and prospective approach, is this year a national and international event involving more than 3,000 participants, including members of the Executive, officials public, representatives of civil society and the private sector and the children themselves, including the children of parliamentarians who will celebrate, in this context, the 20 years of the Parliament of the child.

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. warships sail in disputed South China Sea, angering China

U.S. Navy warships twice sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea in the past few days, the U.S. military told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of heightened tension between the worlds two largest economies. The busy waterw...

Tesla suffers broken glass mishap during chaotic launch

The big reveal of Teslas electric pick-up went embarrassingly wrong when the supposedly impact-proof windows smashed, leaving a flustered Elon Musk to flounder through the rest of his presentation in front of a badly damaged vehicle. The Te...

Govt selling PSUs to pamper some private players: Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday attacked the BJP-led government over disinvestment of PSUs, accusing it of pursuing privatisation to pamper some private players. Government is selling family silver of the country to pursue...

China pressuring priest at center of agreement with Vatican

Beijing, Nov 22 AP A Chinese Catholic priest whose demotion was key to a now-stalled effort at reconciliation between China and the Vatican is being pressured to join the official Communist Party-controlled church organization, a fellow pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019