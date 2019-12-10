Left Menu
Central African Republic deepens bilateral military relations with Rwanda

The two officers have decided to meet very soon and make a military agreement on bilateral cooperation. Image Credit: ANI

Rwanda is all set to make bilateral military relations with Central African Republic. According to a military source in Kigali, the Central African Republic's minister of defence, Marie Noëlle Koyara met Major General Albert Murasira, who is the Minister of Defence in the Rwandan cabinet.

The two officers have decided to meet very soon and make a military agreement on bilateral cooperation. They will come up with a roadmap of bilateral cooperation that will be implemented by both parties.

"What Rwanda does in CAR and elsewhere in terms of peacekeeping is very commendable. Rwanda has played key role in supporting the CAR since our country was affected by the crisis until today," Marie Noëlle Koyara said. Rwanda has played key role in supporting the CAR since the country was affected by the crisis until today.

Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the President of the Central African Republic and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame witnessed the signing of four pacts focusing in areas of defence, mining, oil and investment promotion as well as a bilateral investment treaty. Since 2014, Rwanda continues to be the top contributor of troop to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic.

