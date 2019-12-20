Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, AfDB sign agreement to provide €12mn for rural electrification program in Togo

EU, AfDB sign agreement to provide €12mn for rural electrification program in Togo
The European Union and the African Development Bank are all set to provide electricity at low cost to isolated villages using off-grid solar solutions. Image Credit: AfDB

The European Union, the African Development Bank and the government of Togo recently signed an agreement of around 12 million euros in the capital city, Lomé. The effort behind the project is aimed to support the social component of the CIZO rural electrification program from Togo (PRAVOST).

The PRAVOST project includes a social component that includes the electrification of 314 health centers and the equipment of 122 health centers with solar water heaters, 400 drinking water supplies and the deployment of 600 solar irrigation pumps. It also intends to provide electricity to around 2,000 homes through solar mini-grids, but also to set up a "PayGo" platform for the integration of payments and data collection, and to coordinate, manage and monitor and evaluate the project.

"We are happy to cooperate with the Republic of Togo, our brother country, and all the other partners, on this historic project which materializes the will of the authorities to continue their efforts to build national policies," the director general of the African Development Bank for West Africa, Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade opined while welcoming the efforts of the Togolese government to improve the living conditions of its population.

The agreement was initiated in the Togolese capital by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Sani Yaya, and Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade (director general of the African Development Bank for West Africa), in the presence of Marc Ably-Bidamon, Minister of Mines and Energy, and Bruno Hanses, the representative of the European Union delegation.

The European Union and the African Development Bank are all set to provide electricity at low cost to isolated villages using off-grid solar solutions. This joint support also aims to improve the rate of access to clean energy from community infrastructures in off-grid rural areas and the resilience of farmers by deploying solar irrigation pumps. Small farms in some 500 municipalities in rural areas will benefit from community infrastructure. This effort of financing is in the line with the African Development Bank's five strategic priorities titled "High 5".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. defense secretary hopeful for restarting diplomacy with North Korea, but stands ready

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomatic relations with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Koreas declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in t...

'Really special' - Club World Cup matters for Klopp as Liverpool face Flamengo

Doha, Dec 20 AFP Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to suggestions the Club World Cup doesnt matter by insisting Saturdays final against Flamengo represents a massive opportunity for the Anfield club. Klopps team have taken time o...

UK MPs overwhelmingly back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Newly elected British Parliamentarians on Friday definitively backed Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit Bill setting the stage for the UKs exit from the European Union EU by the January 31, 2020 deadline. The lawmakers voted 358 to 234 in...

Boeing's Starliner won't dock with ISS on schedule: NASA

Cape Canaveral, Dec 20 AFP Boeings Starliner spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated as it attempted to set its course for the International Space Station and wont achieve its scheduled docking on Saturday, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019