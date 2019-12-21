Left Menu
AfDB approves €140mn for infrastructure development in Gabon

It also includes institutional support for strategic studies capable of supplying a reserve of bankable projects in the road sector. Image Credit: Pixabay

The African Development Bank's board of directors recently approved a loan of 140 million euros to Gabon. The objective of providing this loan is aimed at financing phase 1 of the infrastructure sector support project (PASIG) in Gabon.

Phase 1 of PASIG consists mainly of the construction and asphalting of the Ndendé-Doussala section (49 kilometres) and the border bridge between Gabon and Congo, on the Ngongo river, as well as the construction and asphalting of some 21 kilometres of roads in Libreville. It also includes institutional support for strategic studies capable of supplying a reserve of bankable projects in the road sector.

"This is an ambitious project for Gabon, an important operation for the Bank. By contributing to efforts to link Gabon and the Congo with a perennial road infrastructure that can be used in all seasons, the project will allow the Bank to consolidate its support role in the implementation of the Consensus Master Plan for Transport in Africa power plant adopted in January 2004," Racine Kane, Deputy Director General of the Bank for the Central African region, opined.

"This new operation is a concrete response that will link southern Gabon to the Transgabonais. It is an inclusive project that will affect some 100,000 inhabitants, more than half of whom are women," the country representative of the African Development Bank in Gabon, Robert Masumbuko cited.

The project will, on the other hand, facilitate travel between cities and communities, by improving the efficiency of the transport logistics chain, by reducing the transport costs between Libreville and Brazzaville, by improving travel conditions in Libreville and by contributing to improvement of the access of the populations of the project area of ​​influence to basic socio-economic infrastructure.

PASIG is in line with the key objectives of the African Development Bank's 10-year strategy (2013-2022) as well as with the Bank's five strategic priorities, "High 5", notably those relating to regional integration and improvement of the living conditions of African populations.

