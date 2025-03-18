Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits Milestone with 500,000 Locally-Made Engines

In a stride towards bolstering the 'Make in India' initiative, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has produced 500,000 domestically-manufactured engines at its Chakan facility in Pune. The plant serves as a technological hub in Volkswagen's global operations, highlighting India's critical contribution to the automotive manufacturing domain.

The engines, including the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI variants, are equipped with state-of-the-art emission reduction technologies and improved fuel efficiency. According to Andreas Dick, a Board Member for Production and Logistics at Skoda Auto a.s., this milestone underscores India's significant role in the company's global production network, aided by strategic investments in technology and workforce training.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO of SAVWIPL, reiterated the commitment to innovation and localization in powertrain manufacturing, further propelling the Indian manufacturing ecosystem. The emphasis on sustainability sees the integration of advanced emission technologies and active cylinder management, showcasing a dedication to eco-friendly solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)