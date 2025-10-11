New Yatri Suvidha Kendra Transforms Passenger Experience at NDLS

In a major development aimed at improving passenger experiences, the New Delhi Railway Station has unveiled its state-of-the-art Yatri Suvidha Kendra, a facility strategically orchestrated to ease congestion and augment traveler comfort. The center is sectioned into a Ticketing area, Post Ticketing area, and Pre Ticketing area, covering a combined area of over 5,000 square meters.

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the significance of the center during an inspection visit, noting its role in handling surging passenger volumes during peak seasons. With advanced amenities including 22 ticketing counters, ATVMs, and robust security measures, the Kendra is set to redefine passenger convenience.

The facility's features extend to a 200-seat capacity area, HVLS Fans, a comprehensive announcement system, and enhanced safety devices like CCTV cameras. Complementary infrastructure enhancements, such as the extended Foot Over Bridge, aim to streamline passenger flow towards the Metro Station, thereby enhancing multimodal connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)