India's Late Entry into AI: A Strategic Advantage

India's delayed AI adoption allows it to forge a resource-efficient path, avoiding early movers' pitfalls. The Economic Survey emphasizes aligning AI systems with public goals while evolving regulation and safety measures. India's strengths lie in innovation, domestic data use, and coordinated efforts for a resilient AI future.

India's late entry into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) arena is turning out to be a hidden advantage. The Economic Survey highlights that India has avoided the pitfalls faced by early adopters and can now focus on creating more efficient AI systems aligning with national objectives.

The report delves into the transformative impact of AI on the global economy and sets forth a strategic approach for India. It stresses the importance of regulatory, data governance, and safety measures evolving with AI deployment, not just following it.

India's distinct advantage, the survey notes, is in its ability to harness application-led innovation, leverage domestic data, and use public institutions effectively. These strengths, combined with a bottom-up development strategy, may propel India to achieve substantial value creation and economic resilience.

