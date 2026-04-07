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Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies Get Legal Status Under PM-UDAY Scheme

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the government's PM-UDAY scheme for bringing 1,531 of Delhi's unauthorised colonies under legal status without layout plan approvals. With timeline-bound surveys and simplified approval processes, this move grants ownership to thousands of residents, while also providing relief to small traders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:04 IST
Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies Get Legal Status Under PM-UDAY Scheme
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has applauded the PM-UDAY scheme that enables the legalisation of 1,531 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The colonies, currently housing around 50 lakh residents, are regularised on an 'As Is, Where Is' basis, simplifying the previously cumbersome approval process.

In a press briefing at the National Media Centre, CM Gupta detailed the rapid timelines for conducting joint surveys by revenue officials. A GIS survey will be completed in 7 days, applications will be addressed within 15 days, and conveyance deeds issued in 45 days. This framework now places responsibility with the Revenue Department, using ADM-level officers as single-point approvers.

Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the economic relief the scheme brings, notably to small traders. Shops up to 20 square meters will be regularised under specific conditions. With the process due to start on April 24, this initiative marks a significant policy shift, paving the way for legal recognition of longstanding communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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