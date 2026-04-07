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Delhi's Bold Move: Aerial Surveys to Regularise Unauthorised Colonies

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is conducting aerial surveys to map unauthorised colonies for regularisation under a unified framework. This initiative aims to grant legal status and improve infrastructure in these areas, simplifying processes for residents to obtain necessary legal documents and develop their properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:20 IST
Delhi's Bold Move: Aerial Surveys to Regularise Unauthorised Colonies
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In a significant move towards urban development, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated aerial surveys to map unauthorised colonies. The effort is part of a comprehensive plan to regularise these areas, granting legal status to residents and paving the way for infrastructure improvements.

According to a joint statement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Delhi government, the surveys aim to cover 1,511 colonies. The deployment of drones and satellite imagery has already mapped 151 colonies, with the remaining expected to be completed in the near future.

Residents are encouraged to use the MCD SWAGAM portal to apply for Certificates of Regularisation. The revamped approach under the PM-UDAY scheme promises to eliminate previous obstacles, shifting from mere ownership to a framework enabling comprehensive regularisation. This initiative, a collaborative effort of the MCD, DDA, and GNCTD, marks a promising step towards organised urban expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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