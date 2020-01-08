10 tourists stranded in Shimla snow, rescued
Shimla district police on Wednesday rescued ten tourists stranded on NH-5 due to slippery roads caused by continuous snowfall in the area.
Shimla district police on Wednesday rescued ten tourists stranded on NH-5 due to slippery roads caused by continuous snowfall in the area. The local administration had rescued the tourists from near Chharabra village in the morning today.
Earlier in the day, the local administration carried out snow clearing operation at Shimla-Narkanda-Rampur NH 5 and Luhri-Anni-Kullu NH 305, providing hassle-free commute to the visitors who have come to the region to enjoy the scenic beauty covered in white sparkling snow. According to the India Meteorological Department, tomorrow also the city will witness either rainfall or snow and the temperature would oscillate between -1 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius. (ANI)
