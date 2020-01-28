Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivamogga forest dept. spreads awareness about preventing forest fires

In a bid to prevent forest fires in Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary, Shivamogga forest authorities have urged farmers not to burn their crop residue in the forest area for the next couple of months.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shivamogga (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 11:15 IST
Shivamogga forest dept. spreads awareness about preventing forest fires
Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to prevent forest fires in Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary, Shivamogga forest authorities have urged farmers not to burn their crop residue in the forest area for the next couple of months. They have also installed alarms near the forest area and trained the forest staff at all levels to prevent fires.

"A fire is the biggest threat to the forest. In fact, the unfortunate incident in Amazon and Australia is still fresh in our memories. The month of February and March are some serious months for a forest fire. Shivamogga authorities are leaving no stones unturned to control and prevent fires. The moment some incident of fire occurs, an SMS will be sent to the concerned person. This will improve our response time," said Srinivasulu, IFS (Chief conservator of forest, Shivamogga circle) while speaking to ANI. "We have also urged farmers not to burn their crops in the forest area for the next few months. We have also organised some street plays and radio programs for spreading awareness about how to prevent forest fires," the official added.

The most common hazard in forests is a fire. These fires pose a threat not only to the forest wealth but also to the fauna and flora, seriously disturbing the bio-diversity and the ecology and environment of a region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Notorious criminal held from Telangana: Rajasthan Police

The Rajasthan Police arrested a notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 from Telanganas Hyderabad, an official said here on Tuesday. Vikram Gujar, alias Laden, was wanted in cases of murder, firing and arson among others in A...

Supreme Court asks SAT to dilute 'adverse observations' made against Sebi

The Supreme Court has directed the Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT to dilute adverse observations in a November 2019 order wherein it had cast aspersions on markets regulator Sebi. The tribunals order, dated November 14, 2019, had come in...

NBFCs seek setting up of permanent refinance window in Union Budget

Non-banking finance companies NBFCs have sought setting up of a permanent refinance window for the sector in the Union Budget, which they say will help them diversify their funding sources. The shadow banking players have also asked for all...

India beat Australia by 74 runs, enter semifinals of ICC U-19 World Cup.

India beat Australia by 74 runs, enter semifinals of ICC U-19 World Cup....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020