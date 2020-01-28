Shivamogga forest dept. spreads awareness about preventing forest fires

In a bid to prevent forest fires in Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary, Shivamogga forest authorities have urged farmers not to burn their crop residue in the forest area for the next couple of months. They have also installed alarms near the forest area and trained the forest staff at all levels to prevent fires.

"A fire is the biggest threat to the forest. In fact, the unfortunate incident in Amazon and Australia is still fresh in our memories. The month of February and March are some serious months for a forest fire. Shivamogga authorities are leaving no stones unturned to control and prevent fires. The moment some incident of fire occurs, an SMS will be sent to the concerned person. This will improve our response time," said Srinivasulu, IFS (Chief conservator of forest, Shivamogga circle) while speaking to ANI. "We have also urged farmers not to burn their crops in the forest area for the next few months. We have also organised some street plays and radio programs for spreading awareness about how to prevent forest fires," the official added.

The most common hazard in forests is a fire. These fires pose a threat not only to the forest wealth but also to the fauna and flora, seriously disturbing the bio-diversity and the ecology and environment of a region. (ANI)

