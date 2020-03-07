Left Menu
Himachal, Uttarakhand receive snowfall

Several parts of northern India have transformed into a winter wonderland after receiving snowfall in the past couple of days.

Fresh snowfall in Harsil valley, Uttarkashi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Several parts of northern India have transformed into a winter wonderland after receiving snowfall in the past couple of days. On Saturday, a few pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall.

Areas such as Jhaku and Harshil Valley of Uttarkashi were sparkling white in the morning due to the thick snow deposit. These areas were covered with chest-deep snow. Not only houses, but even the leaves of the trees were covered by snow.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, there will be light to moderate showers in the northern districts of Punjab and Haryana today. "The intensity of rain and thundershowers will remain more over the western parts of Uttar Pradesh," it added.

These on and off rain activities will continue until Sunday morning. Thereafter, the weather will clear up from the entire Northern Plains.

"The reason behind this will be the gradual eastward movement of the Western Disturbance. However, another fresh Western Disturbance is likely to approach Western Himalayas by tomorrow. As per the forecast, the next Western Disturbance will give rain and snow over Western Himalayas only. Its impact over Northern Plains will be negligible." Temperatures that have already dropped by three to four degrees in many places over the Northern Plains will start increasing from Sunday onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

