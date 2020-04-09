Left Menu
Kumaraswamy hits out at BJP over distribution of COVID-19 relief

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:51 IST
Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed the BJP for its alleged pettiness at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the party was distributing relief materials with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and an MLA. In a series of tweets where he shared the photographs of posters on the relief material for the migrant labourers and poor people, Kumaraswamy dubbed the distribution of relief material as a shamelss individual publicity campaign.

"BJP's pettiness is worse than the disease itself. Some leaders have an eye for votes even when homeless poor suffer. Is the Government relief intended only for BJP supporters? Will the PM answer?" he tweeted.

He further said, "Vote mongering by some BJP leaders in times of pandemic. Shameless individual publicity campaign on government's relief material to construction workers." The JD(S) leader sought to know whether Modi, "who has not said anything so far on his party leaders communalising the virus, okay with some of his party leaders politicising government's relief materials?"PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

