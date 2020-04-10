COVID-19: C'garh BJP MLAs to donate Rs 11 lakh to CMRF

All 14 BJP legislators in Chhattisgarh will aid the state's fight against COVID-19 pandemic by donating Rs 11 lakh from their local area development funds to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). Apart from this, the party MLAs will also donate 30 per cent of their basic salary to the CMRF for a year and their one-month salary to PM CARES Fund.

BJP legislative party leader Dharamlal Kaushik made this announcement in a press statement issued here. The 90-member state Assembly has 14 BJP MLAs, including Kaushik.

"All BJP legislators will donate 30 per cent of their basic salary for one year along with Rs 11 lakh each from MLA Local Area Development Fund to the CMRF," the release said. The party MLAs will also donate their one month's salary to PM CARES Fund, it said.

The decision was taken in light of the health crisis arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. "We all are united in the fight against the pandemic.

We all are committed to contribute in this fight," Kaushik said..

