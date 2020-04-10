Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: MLA demands doubling of salaries of medical staff

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:13 IST
COVID-19: MLA demands doubling of salaries of medical staff

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to double the salaries of the medical staff, who have been providing treatment to COVID-19 patients. In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the legislator, who represents the Ovala Majiwada assembly constituency in Thane city, said that the Harayana government has already implemented it.

Risking their own lives, doctors, nurses and other medical staff are selflessly carrying out their work of treating the coronavirus patients. Their work needs to be appreciated and hence their salaries should be doubled, he said in the letter. "Likewise, every police personnel, who is serving selflessly during this period, should be given an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh," he added.

"If the government wants, it can deduct the salaries of legislators up to 50 per cent from the present 30 per cent, so that the money is diverted towards those serving the society," Sarnaik said. The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to cut the salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30 per cent from this month till March next year in view of the state's economy bearing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress urges PM to intervene, talk to US govt to prevent job losses of H-1B visa holders.

Congress urges PM to intervene, talk to US govt to prevent job losses of H-1B visa holders....

34,010 FIRs in Maharashtra for lockdown violation

The police in Maharashtra have registered 34,010 First Information Reports FIRs so far for violation of coronavirus lockdown across the state, an official release said on Friday. The highest number of FIRs were registered in Pune 4,317, as ...

SPECIAL REPORT-Married for 50 years, a couple are separated by the coronavirus

This is a love story. It began 50 years ago over an apple strudel in Paris, but Howard Smith says he has no time for romantic notions about the past. Right now hes worried about how the story will end. Howard, an abstract artist, is a man w...

Pak SC benches to resume work from Apr 13 despite rise in coronavirus cases

Pakistans Supreme Court will gradually resume work from April 13 despite increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, according to a media report. The apex court decided to resume the functioning of its all benches even as the coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020