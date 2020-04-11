COVID-19: Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, K'taka and Ker CM relief fund

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, the Karnataka and Kerala Chief Minister's relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. "Out of the pension he receives, former Prime Minster @H_D_Devegowda has contributed Rs 1,00,000/- each to PM Cares Fund, Govt. of Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. - Office of HDD," a tweet from Gowda's official twitter handle read.

On April 5, Gowda had said he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support in the nation's battle against COVID-19 pandemic when the latter called him to discuss the situation. The JD(S) patriarch on Friday in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa however, had claimed the lockdown decision was taken in "haste" without forethought because of which farmers and the working class were "suffering" and suggested measures to mitigate the impact.PTI KSU PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.