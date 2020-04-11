UP Cong chief participates in community kitchen activities

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday participated in the activities of a community kitchen set up by the party at its state unit headquarters here. In a 22-second long video released by the party, Lallu could be seen making ‘pooris’ along with other party workers. The party has established many community kitchens called 'Saanjhi Rasoi' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Fatehpur, Varanasi and other districts of the state for the poor hit by the nationwide lockdown.

Lallu on Saturday inspected the community kitchen at party headquarters in Lucknow, and said the endeavour of the party is to ensure that not even a single person remains hungry. The Uttar Pradesh Congress had started Saanjhi Rasoi at its headquarters here on April 5. The UP Congress chief said the party workers are working day and night to help the needy. "The relief work is being done in the state under the supervision of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress workers with the help of the administration are providing ration to the needy. In many districts of the state, 'Saanjhi Rasoi' have been started. At this crucial juncture, we should stand with everyone," Lallu said. "The country is passing through difficult times. The need of the hour is that we should unite and face these hardships. Our endeavour is that every needy person should be helped. “Mahatma Gandhi had said that politics is all about serving humanity. All political parties, social organisations and common people should imbibe this,” the Congress leader added. PTI NAV SRY

