Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cong chief participates in community kitchen activities

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:39 IST
UP Cong chief participates in community kitchen activities

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday participated in the activities of a community kitchen set up by the party at its state unit headquarters here. In a 22-second long video released by the party, Lallu could be seen making ‘pooris’ along with other party workers. The party has established many community kitchens called 'Saanjhi Rasoi' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Fatehpur, Varanasi and other districts of the state for the poor hit by the nationwide lockdown.

Lallu on Saturday inspected the community kitchen at party headquarters in Lucknow, and said the endeavour of the party is to ensure that not even a single person remains hungry. The Uttar Pradesh Congress had started Saanjhi Rasoi at its headquarters here on April 5. The UP Congress chief said the party workers are working day and night to help the needy. "The relief work is being done in the state under the supervision of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress workers with the help of the administration are providing ration to the needy. In many districts of the state, 'Saanjhi Rasoi' have been started. At this crucial juncture, we should stand with everyone," Lallu said. "The country is passing through difficult times. The need of the hour is that we should unite and face these hardships. Our endeavour is that every needy person should be helped. “Mahatma Gandhi had said that politics is all about serving humanity. All political parties, social organisations and common people should imbibe this,” the Congress leader added. PTI NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Norway says still willing to cut oil output if OPEC+ plan implemented

Norway, Western Europes largest oil producer, said on Saturday the country was still considering cutting oil production if the OPEC group implemented its plan.How any potential output cut will be carried out by Norway, and the size of it, w...

LIC gives 30-days extension for premiums due in March, April

Life Insurance Corporation on Saturday announced an extension of 30 days for payment of premium due in March and April 2020 to mitigate the hardships being faced by policyholders in the wake of COVID-19. For February premiums, where grace ...

Indonesian starts business to make hazmat suit for hospitals

Her friends who worked in hospitals cried and Indonesian businesswoman Maryati Dimursi listened They did not have the protective gear they needed to treat patients suspected of having COVID-19. Some had resorted to wearing plastic raincoats...

Canada did not agree to specific production cuts in G20 meeting - minister

Canada and the G20 countries agree on the need for oil price stability, but in a Friday meeting Canada did not promise any specific production cuts, Natural Resources Minister Seamus ORegan said on Friday. The minister also said that the fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020