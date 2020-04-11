Left Menu
Cong, JD(S) demand relief measures for farmers in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:57 IST
The opposition Congress and JDS on Saturday demanded that the BJP-led government in Karnataka offer relief to the farmers by procuring their produce well in time and supply essential commodities to them. In a series of tweets, JDS leader Kumaraswamy highlighted the plight of farmers in the wake of the lockdown to contain coronavirus disease.

"I urge the state government to immediately announce a relief package to farmers by way of direct benefit transfer mechanism and purchase all the agricultural produce so as to avoid farmer suicides," Kumaraswamy tweeted. He said farmers were throwing their produce in despair and losing their livelihood even as supplies in towns are depleting. This situation, Kumaraswamy said, threatened both lives and livelihoods.

He insisted that the government act swiftly and effectively. The former Chief Minister also sought to know the government's plans to tackle the situation.

"As the lock down continues, what action plan does the government have to tackle challenges of ensuring marketing channels for farm produce with timely transport and ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential groceries to towns and cities?" Kumaraswamy tweeted. In a press release, the Congress state president D K Shivakumar sought the government to procure the agriculture produce at market price and supply it to the poor, free of cost.

He said these relief measures should be carried out ignoring the party politics. Noting that farmers were the backbone of the nation, he said, "If we don't stand in support of farmers now, then we may starve in the coming days. Thus, we should rush to their support." PTI GMS ROH ROH

