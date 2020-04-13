Trump says 'great' OPEC+ deal will save U.S. jobs

Trump says 'great' OPEC+ deal will save U.S. jobsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 01:25 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday praised a deal among the world's top oil producers to cut global petroleum output, saying it would save jobs in the U.S. energy industry.
"This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States," Trump said, adding that he thanked and congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman.
