BJP leader and Assam State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government has launched a helpline number for people of Assam stranded in other states amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 13-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:02 IST
Assam govt launches COVID Helpline number for people of the state stranded elsewhere
BJP leader and Assam State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader and Assam State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government has launched a helpline number for people of Assam stranded in other states amid the coronavirus lockdown. "To help people of Assam stranded in other states we have launched an Assam COVID Helpline No 96-1547-1547. Once people call here, they get an automated response with a link requesting them to submit their details. Upon verification, we shall submit an amount to help them," Sarma tweeted.

"Those who are not able to fill the links themselves, we have a group of young volunteers from Gauhati University, Assam Engineering College and Cotton College who assist these people in filling the details. Volunteers will call back everyone to take details," he added. India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

7,987 are active cases while 857 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll due to the coronavirus in the country stands at 308. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

