Left Menu
Development News Edition

Removal of Ramesh Kumar as Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner is against Constitution: TDP chief

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condemned the removal of N. Ramesh Kumar from the State Election Commissioner's (SEC) post despite the fact that he saved the people of Andhra Pradesh from coronavirus epidemic threat by the timely postponement of the local body elections.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:47 IST
Removal of Ramesh Kumar as Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner is against Constitution: TDP chief
TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condemned the removal of N. Ramesh Kumar from the State Election Commissioner's (SEC) post despite the fact that he saved the people of Andhra Pradesh from coronavirus epidemic threat by the timely postponement of the local body elections. "Ramesh Kumar was undemocratically and unceremoniously eased out of the SEC position which was reprehensible and against the letter and spirit of the Constitution," Naidu said during a video-conference with his party leaders.

Naidu accused the YSR Congress Party-led government of turning the COVID-19 quarantine into a farce as several leaders of the ruling party leaders are continuously breaking lockdown. "While no isolation procedures were followed for SEC Kanagaraj who came from Chennai and for contractors who arrived from Hyderabad, common people and migrant labourers were put to untold hardships on inter-state borders," said Naidu. Naidu also said, "The government removed the SEC over elections postponement, suspended a doctor for requesting masks, suspended a municipal commissioner for exposing lack of funds and did not give the required number of personal protection equipment (PPE) to the frontline warriors in virus fight."

"The government's failure was behind the capital city area, Guntur and Krishna districts being classified as virus red zones. Vijayawada is a clear example of how suppression of a COVID-19 death leads to a faster spread of the dreaded virus," he added. Meanwhile, the TDP chief also accused Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy of "deliberately giving misleading information to PM Modi by taking Mandal as criterion instead of districts for assessing COVID-19 impact."

He also demanded dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy for his objectionable comments "Coronavirus was spreading as Muslims licked scraps of foods on used plates and spoons." On the eve of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, Naidu appealed to people to celebrate the occasion in their respective homes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan fails to cater to needs of PoK residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK are facing a severe crisis of essential commodities as Islamabad fails to deliver on its promise during the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the occupied territory. The pandemic is acting as salt ...

Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nations top expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Trump ret...

Tripura allows some manufacturing units to function amid lockdown

The state government has decided to allow industrial establishments, involved in manufacturing essential commodities and those requiring a continuous process, to remain functional during the lockdown provided they adhere to social distancin...

25 staff members of Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbais Bhatia hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. According to an official statement issued by the hospital authorities, 25 staff members of the Bhatia hospital have been found COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020