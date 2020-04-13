Trump re-election campaign, backers raise over $212 million in 1st qtr

Trump re-election campaign, backers raise over $212 million in 1st qtrReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:00 IST
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised more than $212 million during the first three months of this year, the committee said on Monday.
The money raised included more than $63 million raised in March, the committee said in a statement.
