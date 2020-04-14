Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong never gave Ambedkar respect, Mod govt fulfilled his vision: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:54 IST
Cong never gave Ambedkar respect, Mod govt fulfilled his vision: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of never giving B R Ambedkar the respect due to the dalit icon but said the Modi government has "fulfilled" his vision and followed the path he showed. Paying rich tributes to the architect of India's Constitution, on his 129th birth anniversary, Nadda contrasted BJP's respect for him with the alleged indifference of the Congress.

Despite severe opposition, Ambedkar never compromised with his values and raised issues of social inequality and discrimination, Nadda said, noting that he resigned as law minister while fighting for the rights of women. "It is unfortunate that during the lifetime of Babasaheb when the Congress was in power, it never gave him the respect due to him. What is also unfortunate that he was given the Bharat Ratna four decades after his death," Nadda said in a message to BJP workers. He also asked party workers to follow his ideals.

Ambedkar, a crusader for dalit rights and social equality, was given India's highest civilian award in 1990 during the V P Singh-led National Front government, which was supported by the BJP. Nadda noted that the Modi government has elevated five places, including where Ambedkar was born and died, as 'panch tirth' (five pilgrimages), asserting he was and will remain an ideal for the BJP in its efforts to empower the backward sections of society.

He asked BJP workers to help the poor in this time of a pandemic, saying this will be the best tribute to Ambedkar. What Ambedkar had envisioned has been fulfilled by the Modi government which, Nadda added, has followed the path shown by him to work for the welfare of all sections of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leader in Telangana booked for "violating" lockdown norms

A case was registered against Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday for allegedly violating the coronavirus lockdown norms by coming out in public to garland a statue of B RAmbedkar here, police said. Rao reached Tank Bund here along ...

Realty sector welcomes lockdown extension, seeks relief package to cushion liquidity crisis

The real estate industry on Tuesday welcomed the decision to extend the lockdown period till May 3, but said the government should allow limited construction activities with proper safety and also provide a relief package to ease the liquid...

Goa CM vows to follow principles of Dr Ambedkar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday paid tribute to the Father of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. Sawant garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar and lighted candles at Dr Ambedkar Park ...

Russia ready to discuss hypersonic missiles with U.S. - RIA cites foreign minister

Russia is ready to discuss hypersonic missiles with the United States in the context of strategic stability, the RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.Lavrov said that he would speak to his U.S. counterpa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020