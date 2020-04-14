Left Menu
Extending lockdown was necessary: Hemant Soren

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:21 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said it was necessary to extend the lockdown to beat the coronavirus outbreak. He said people have to strictly adhere to the restrictions during lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, and urged them to not pay heed to rumours.

“It was necessary to extend the duration of the lockdown in fight against the coronavirus. We have to adhere to it strictly,” Soren said in a tweet. The chief minister said his government is ensuring social security of the people, besides making efforts to extend financial assistance through direct benefit transfer to the people of Jharkhand stranded outside the state.

Soren paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary and greeted people on 'Poila Baisakh'. He hoped the coronavirus would be driven away in the Bengali New Year.PTIPVR SOM ABH ABH.

