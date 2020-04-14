Migrants: Deshmukh announced probe into source of rumour

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh announced on Tuesday night that a probe has beenordered to find out who spread the rumour that trains will berun to take migrant workers back to their states

"I have ordered an investigation into the rumour thatclaimed trains to take migrants back home. Those found guiltyof sparking such rumours will be dealt severely invoking thefullest force of law. #ZeroToleranceForRumours, Deshmukhtweeted

More than 1,000 migrant workers, who are stuck inMumbai for the last three weeks, gathered in Bandra around 3PM on Tuesday, demanding transport arrangements to go back totheir native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modiextended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.