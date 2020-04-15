Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warren becomes latest ex-presidential rival to back Biden

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:28 IST
Warren becomes latest ex-presidential rival to back Biden
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, the latest of the former vice president's onetime White House rivals to back him as the Democratic Party moves to project unity against President Donald Trump going into the November election. "Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods," Warren said in a nearly four-minute video announcing her decision. "And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American." The Massachusetts senator rose to brief front-runner status in the Democratic race last fall but suspended her campaign last month after a disappointing "Super Tuesday" that included a third-place finish her home state. Warren left the race without endorsing Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders — but the dynamics changed substantially in subsequent weeks, with campaigning forced into a hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sanders dropped out last week and endorsed Biden within days, hoping to persuade his fervent progressive supporters to warm to the more centrist Biden. Former President Barack Obama followed suit on Tuesday. Warren's formal backing doesn't carry the political heft it might have if she had endorsed Biden over Sanders weeks ago. Nonetheless, her announcement now could fuel speculation that Biden may choose her as a running mate. Biden has said he soon will announce a committee to oversee his vice presidential search. Warren made no mention of that possibility in announcing her endorsement video, instead saying Biden "grew up on the ragged edge of the middle class." That phrase that was a centerpiece of Warren's own campaign and referred to her own upbringing in Oklahoma.

Warren also referred to the pandemic more directly in a tweet. "In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government — and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I'm proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States," she said. Some of Warren's allies note that, in the days before her endorsement, Biden embraced some of the senator's plans to combat the coronavirus, including calls to cancel student debt and expand Social Security benefits during the crisis. He also has adopted a plan she promoted as a candidate to overhaul the nation's bankruptcy system.

In her video, Warren also referenced the pair's sometimes rocky relationship. They clashed in 2005, when Biden was a Delaware senator and Warren was a Harvard Law School professor and bankruptcy expert, during a congressional hearing over a bankruptcy bill. It was a scene that Biden, as vice president, recalled when he swore Warren into office eight years later. "Joe Biden was there at the very moment I became a Senator," Warren said. "And when he did, he said 'you gave me hell! And you're gonna do a great job.'"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Global miner BHP faces water use lawsuit brought by Chilean state

A Chilean environmental court said on Tuesday it would investigate a complaint brought by the government against global miner BHP over allegations of damage to the northern Punta Negra salt flat. The First Environmental Court, based in the ...

States get over 100 proposal for bulk drugs/API production after MoEF decentralises process for green nod

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, more than 100 proposals seeking green clearance for production of bulk drugs or&#160;active pharmaceutical ingredients API have been received by states in the last two weeks after the Centre ame...

Scientific, health experts are playing important role in decision making: NITI Aayog member

Indias scientific and health experts are playing an important role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the task force is leveraging the best minds and playing a leading role in decision making, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Ryanair sees price war fuelling rapid air travel recovery

Ryanair is steeling for an airline price war that it expects to win once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and passengers flock back to tourist destinations, Chief Executive Michael OLeary told Reuters on Wednesday. Brushing off forecasts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020