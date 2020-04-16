Left Menu
BJP workers providing food to 5 cr needy people daily: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:48 IST
BJP workers have been providing food to over five crore needy people daily, party president J P Nadda said on Thursday while reviewing the party's welfare work during the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak

Speaking to functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party through a video conference, Nadda asked them to pay special attention to the needs of migrant labourers and ensure that they face no hardship, according to a BJP statement.  "Our goal should be that not a single person goes to sleep hungry. Serving humanity is our dharma," he said, exhorting party leaders to further speed up their welfare work.  As part of the Union government's welfare measures, Rs 31,072 crore has been transferred to over 33.25 crore people, he noted.  India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is not only combating the coronavirus skilfully but is also helping the world, Nadda said.

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

