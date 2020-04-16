BJP workers providing food to 5 cr needy people daily: Nadda

BJP workers providing food to 5 cr needy people daily: NaddaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:48 IST
BJP workers have been providing food to over five crore needy people daily, party president J P Nadda said on Thursday while reviewing the party's welfare work during the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak
Speaking to functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party through a video conference, Nadda asked them to pay special attention to the needs of migrant labourers and ensure that they face no hardship, according to a BJP statement. "Our goal should be that not a single person goes to sleep hungry. Serving humanity is our dharma," he said, exhorting party leaders to further speed up their welfare work. As part of the Union government's welfare measures, Rs 31,072 crore has been transferred to over 33.25 crore people, he noted. India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is not only combating the coronavirus skilfully but is also helping the world, Nadda said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- JP Nadda
- BJP
- Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha
- Narendra Modi
- India
ALSO READ
BJP hits back at Raut, asks him not to indulge in politics
BJP's Rahul Sinha urges Mamata to help people stranded in other states
Time to fight coronavirus unitedly not for regular criticism: BJP to Cong
BJP slams govt over withdrawal of circular about cremation of COVID-19 patients
BJP leader takes swipe at Sonia Gandhi