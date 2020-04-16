Mamata urges oppn parties not to indulge in politics over food grain distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged opposition parties to refrain from indulging in politics over food grain distribution and said steps have been taken to ensure everybody gets their due from state-run ration shops. Barring 10 per cent of the population, almost everyone has received ration, she said, adding that the state would soon have a new food supplies secretary.

"I would urge everybody not to indulge in politics over the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengal. Some political parties are also spreading rumours over the PDS system. I I want to assure people that each of them would get food grains at the rations shops. There is no dearth of grains," the chief minister said. Opposition BJP and the CPI(M) have alleged that beneficiaries, especially the poor, were not getting food grains from the state-run ration shops. There have been reports of clashes in parts of the state after people complained of not receiving enough food grains.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Thursday said apart from the four districts pointed out by the Union government as COVID-19 hotbeds, the state has also taken up containment measures in other areas. During a meeting at the secretariat, the state cabinet decided that people would be allowed to register their property deeds online from April 20.

The registration fees has been reduced by 20 per cent, with a ceiling of maximum 20,000 on registration of all e-deeds under the new system..

