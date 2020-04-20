Left Menu
Development News Edition

Who's stopping Guv from nominating Thackeray as MLC? Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:24 IST
Who's stopping Guv from nominating Thackeray as MLC? Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday sought to know who was stopping Maharashtra Governor B K Koshyari from approving the state Cabinet's recommendation to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as MLC from the governor's quota. Raut said Koshyari's affiliation with the BJP is not a secret, but this is not the time to indulge in politics.

Thackeray is not a member of either of the two Houses of the state legislature. He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year, and completes six months in office on May 28. As per the Constitution, a minister or a chief minister who is not a member of either of the houses has to be elected to either of the Houses within six months of being sworn into the post, failing which the person must resign.

Raut expressed confidence that Thackeray will remain chief minister of the state even after May 27. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently held a Cabinet meeting which suggested Thackeray's name as governor-nominated member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

"The Maharashtra Cabinet has recommended Uddhav Thackeray's name as member of the Legislative Council from the governor's quota. There is vacancy as well. Then who is stopping him (Koshyari) from approving the recommendation? Raut wondered while speaking to a Marathi news channel. This is not the time to indulge in any kind of politics, the Rajya Sabha member said.

"There is nothing to hide about Koshyaris BJP affiliation. But, I would like to make one thing clear that Uddhav Thackeray is going to be the chief minister of Maharashtra even after May 27," he said. Raut on Sunday also attacked Koshyari by posting a tweet, saying, "Raj bhavan, governor's house shouldn't become center for political conspiracy. Remember! history doesn't spare those who behave unconstitutionally. @maha_governor." The Shiv Sena parted ways with long-term ally BJP after the state Assembly elections last year over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Sena president Thackeray later joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to propose 1.5 trillion euro EU fund to aid coronavirus recovery

The Spanish government plans to propose to its EU partners that the bloc create a 1.5 trillion euro 1.63 trillion fund to aid recovery in countries worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing an interna...

Seventy-five new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra in last 24 hours, number rises to 722; three deaths take toll to 20: Govt.

Seventy-five new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra in last 24 hours, number rises to 722 three deaths take toll to 20 Govt....

Third of UK lesbian mothers experience homophobia from other parents

One in three lesbian mothers in Britain has experienced homophobia from other parents, while the same proportion has children who have been bullied for having two mums, according to a rare study of LGBT women published on Monday.The online ...

Iran opens up as economic woes trump virus infection

Iran on Monday began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak one of the worst in the world even as some fear it c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020