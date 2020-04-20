Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress to submit suggestions to Centre on reviving MSME sector: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that a meeting of party's consultative group was held today which decided to submit a report to the Central government on actions that can be taken to revive the MSME sector in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:24 IST
Congress to submit suggestions to Centre on reviving MSME sector: Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that a meeting of party's consultative group was held today which decided to submit a report to the Central government on actions that can be taken to revive the MSME sector in the country. Ramesh said that both Dr Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi stressed on giving priority to the MSME sector as it employs the largest number of people in the country, after agriculture.

"Today, in the consultative group meeting, we discussed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in great detail. Difficulties and relief measures were discussed. We will submit a proposal on this to the Central government in the next one or two days," Ramesh said. He said that all 11 members of the consultative group attended the first meeting today, which was kicked off by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The meeting is scheduled to take place every two days.

"The procurement of wheat, black gram and mustard were also discussed in the meeting today. All members gave their opinion about procurement. We will also submit our recommendations in this regard to the Centre," Ramesh said. "Today as well, Rahul Gandhi insisted on constructive suggestions. He reiterated that even though we may have differences with the government, in this hour of crisis we are committed to giving constructive suggestions to the government," he added.

The Congress party suggested that the Centre should deposit Rs 7,500 in all the Jan Dhan accounts, PM Kisan accounts, and the accounts of all the elderly, differently-abled and widows to help them with their immediate needs. "We hope the Central government considers our recommendations with the same positive sentiment with which we're making the recommendations," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader said that it was also decided in the meeting to suggest giving 10 kg wheat or rice, 1/2 kg sugar, 1 kg pulses to everyone with ration cards to give some relief to the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

(OFFICIAL)-Vietjet agrees loan repayment delays with lenders

Vietjet Aviation has reached agreements with its lenders to delay repayments on loans it used to buy aircraft, the Vietnamese budget airline said on Thursday.Vietjet has reached agreements with domestic and international financial instituti...

Maguire confident Man Utd on course to compete for titles again

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes the Red Devils are on the right track towards contending for the Premier League title again. United have not won the league since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013 and were a mammoth 3...

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, and appealed to people to not create any controversy over the products import. With the help of the kits, the state gov...

'Listen to your heart': Indigenous elders channel tough love in Earth Day film

Indigenous elders from Alaska to Australia have come together to deliver some tough love in a new film for Earth Day the human race will only survive if we start putting our minds at the service of our hearts.Produced by Academy and Emmy aw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020